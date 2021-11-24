MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 24, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health IPO opens on November 30


    The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 5,83,24,225 equity shares by 11 selling shareholders. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Delhi govt to decide on schools, colleges reopening on November 24
    NASA to launch asteroid defence mission
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to inaugurate Noida Airport

  • Big story

    Govt to introduce Cryptocurrency Bill in Winter Session of Parliament


    The central government will be introducing 26 bills in Parliament in the Winter Session, of which the country's first bill to regulate crypto will be one. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID-19 deaths ahead


    WHO Europe called on people to get vaccinated and respect proper hygiene and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Moto G31 India price, launch date leaked; could be a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000


    The Indian variant of the device is said to feature a 50MP “quad-function camera.” The ultrawide camera is likely to double up as a macro camera in this case. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Made millions via ESOPs when your startup listed? Here’s how you must invest the jackpot smartly


    Shaji Kumar Devakar, executive director at IIFL Wealth says the fact that these employees had joined a startup all those years ago when their companies were next-to-nothing shows up in the way they would normally choose their investments. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    How Olympic gold medalist and NBA champ Kevin Love deals with depression

    In 2018, Love wrote about his condition in The Players Tribune. Since then, the 33-year-old has become a mental health friend, philosopher, guide. He runs the Kevin Love Foundation, which provides mental health-focused education, research and grants. Read more here.

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

