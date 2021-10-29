MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : October 29, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Decoding IPO-bound Paytm's business model: How does it earn money?

    Paytm has three key businesses -- payment services, financial services and commerce and cloud services. Payments and financial services together contribute 75 percent of Paytm's revenues. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these events

    Today:
    Rahul Gandhi to appear in Gujarat court for defamation case
    NSE introduces 8 new stocks to F&O segment; trading to begin from today
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi likely to meet Pope Francis

    Close

  • Big story

    Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

    During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), pointed out that Aryan was found in ‘conscious possession’ of contraband. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    MHA extends COVID-19 restrictions across India till November 30

    The MHA announcement came on a day India registered the highest single-day rise in cases since October 23, with 16,156 new infections being reported. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Lava Agni 5G India launch date set for November 9

    Lava Agni 5G price in India will be Rs 19,990 and will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro 5G and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Shiba Inu early investors are now billionaires; Should you invest?

    Shiba Inu's current valuation of $41 billion is more than the market cap of ITC, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India and Adani Green Energy. Despite the alt coin’s massive gains, price volatility makes it very risky. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Spanx CEO gifts all her employees $10,000, two first-class air tickets to 'anywhere in the world'

    Sara Blakely made the announcement after Blackstone bought a majority stake in her company, Spanx, valuing it at $1.2 billion. Read more.

