Last Updated : December 22, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Despite market volatility, MapmyIndia settles with 35% gains on debut


    The advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies provider traded with a volume of 1.33 crore equity shares on the NSE, and 11.41 lakh shares on the BSE. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Foreign Secretary to visit Myanmar
    XAT 2022 admit card to be released
    Tomorrow:

    Ranveer Singh starrer “83” NFT collection to be launched

  • Big story

    Fire at IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia kills at least 3, injures over 40


    The IOC in a statement said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown related works. Read more on this here.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    Omicron at least three times more contagious than Delta variant: Centre warns states


    The Centre has asked the state and district authorities to consider imposing containment measures in areas where a surge in positivity rate is reported. Read on.

  • Tech Tattle

    Vivo S12 Pro key specifications confirmed ahead of launch


    The Vivo V23 Pro was also spotted on Google Play Console and could be a repackaged version of the S12 Pro. Read more on this here.

  • Your Money

    No recommendation by GST Council to bring petroleum products under new tax regime


    Excise duty on petroleum products is calibrated time to time for generating resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Read on.

  • Tailpiece

    From digital assets of Sachin Tendulkar to Jhulan Goswami, more cricket NFTs on offer

    The auction will be conducted by Cricflix that work in the securitized AR Cricket Memorabilia NFT investment space. Read more here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

