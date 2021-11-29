MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 29, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    The next lower targets to be watched for Nifty around 16,500 levels in the next couple of weeks. Any pullback rally from here could find strong resistance around 17,200 levels, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu expected
    Karnataka resident doctors call for indefinite strike from Nov 29
    Tomorrow:
    Star Health IPO to open on Nov 30

    Last day to submit annual life certificate for pensioners

  • Big story

    Ministry of Health issues fresh guidelines for travel from 12 nations in 'at risk' category


    The new set of guidelines provides protocols to be complied with international travellers as well those to be followed by airlines, points of entry -- including airports, seaports and land border -- for risk profiling of passengers. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid lockdown: Maharashtra CM to people


    During the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Best smartphones under Rs 10,000: Moto G10 Power, Lava Z6, and more


    If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, you should check if it offers the latest chip, a big battery, enough RAM and storage, a bright display, and runs the latest software. Read more.

  • Health and Fitness

    NFHS reveals obesity rising among children, adults in India


    Only Goa, Tamil Nadu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu registered a drop in the number of overweight children under five years of age, the data showed. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    New Year trip planner: Maldives

    All nationalities receive a 30-day visa on arrival in the Maldives, provided they have a valid passport, an onward to ticket to continue the journey and a reservation at a tourist facility. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

