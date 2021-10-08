MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 08, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The next higher levels to be watched are around 17,900. Any sustainable move above 17,900 may cause momentum towards 18,000-18,200 levels, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key moments

    Today:
    Mahindra XUV700 bookings to resume from October 87
    IAF to celebrate 89th anniversary
    Tomorrow:

    Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India

    Close

  • Big story

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala further cuts stake in Mandhana Retail, brings down shareholding to 2.4%

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on October 7, informed the stock exchanges that he had further slashed his stake in textile manufacturing firm The Mandhana Retail Ventures. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Mask a must in railway premises till April

    The Indian Railways has extended the mandatory wearing of face mask in its premises till April and any violation will attract a fine of up to Rs 500. Read more.

  • Your Money

    What household finance tells us about financial inclusion in India

    There is an urgent need to make formal financial services more flexible, and customer centric, in order to increase its usability. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus 9RT price, specifications leaked ahead of rumoured launch

    Ahead of the rumoured launch, a tipster, Digital Chat Station has revealed some key details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Lakme Fashion Week: Manish Malhotra creates 5 fashion NFTs

    WazirX NFT Marketplace has joined hands with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to introduce fashion NFTs by designers and artisans. All five have been sold, with each going for 1,600-3,000 WRX ($1,908.8-$3,579 ). Read more.

