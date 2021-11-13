MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 13, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Coal India Q2 Results: PAT comes in at Rs 2,936 crore, revenues at Rs 23,291 crore

    Sales from e-auction in this quarter for the company came in at Rs 4,304.3 crore with an average realisation of Rs 1,593 per tonne. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at theses key events

    Today:
    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala from Nov 13
    IIT Delhi to hold 52nd convocation
    Tomorrow:

    Children's Day 2021

    Close

  • Big story

    India's retail inflation rate rises marginally to 4.48% in October

    There was a marginal increase in retail inflation in October due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 267 days

    India logged 12,516 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on November 11. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple patent reveals privacy glasses that block others from peeping into your iPhone screen

    Apple has filed a new patent for a pair of glasses that will block out others from viewing the screen content on the iPhone. One of the features spotted in the application is called Privacy EyeWear, which will show the on-screen content on your iPhone only while you are wearing it. Read more.

  • Sports

    "No one should point fingers at any player": Babar Azam after Pak defeat against Australia

    Babar Azam's comments are significant in the light of Hasan Ali being trolled for dropping a catch off Australia’s Matthew Wade in a key moment in the match. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    This country plans to let employees check their colleagues’ salaries

    Women in Finland earned 17.2 percent less than men in 2020, according to a pay equality ranking by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

