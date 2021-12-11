MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 11, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Supriya Lifescience IPO opens on Dec 16, price band to be announced on Dec 13


    Active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer Supriya Lifescience has decided to launch its maiden public offer on December 16, 2021. The offer will close on December 20. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Farmers suspend agitation, to retreat from Delhi borders
    PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Canal National project
    Tomorrow:

    Brightest comet of 2021 to pass Earth

  • Big story

    Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife completed with full military honour


    General Rawat, who was appointed the chief of defence staff was cremated with full military honours where the last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    25 Omicron cases reported so far in India, all patients have mild symptoms: Health Ministry


    The government has said 80.98 crore people have been administered first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is 86.2 percent of the adult population of the country. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Moto G51 5G launched in India to take on Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G


    The device, which has been launched as a smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, comes with Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Read more.

  • Your Money

    India to recover faster than other BRICS nations, says economic bulletin


    Both South Africa and India also implemented sizeable expansionary fiscal responses, BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021 said. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    'Aarya' Season 2 is out. And we're set for weekend binge with Sushmita Sen

    The thriller web series, featuring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, marked the former Miss Universe’s return to acting last year with the first season of "Aarya". Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

