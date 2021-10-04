MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : October 04, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

    The market is likely to consolidate further in the coming week and will closely watch the RBI commentary along with global cues including the movement in oil prices & US bond yields, and US jobs data, experts feel. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Amazon India festive sales start
    Tomorrow:
    Microsoft will release Windows 11

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Lucknow

  • Big story

    NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son and two others in Mumbai cruise party raid case

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was detained On October 3. Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been arrested by the NCB. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Over 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

    Over 5.38 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nokia PureBook S14, 1st Windows 11 laptop in India goes on sale

    The PureBook S14 is the first Windows 11 laptop in India that is going on sale ahead of the software’s worldwide release on October 5. Read more on this here.

  • Your Money

    Want to invest in mutual funds? Here’s help on choosing the right scheme categories

    There are far too many of mutual fund categories out there. And they can be all too confusing. Picking the unsuitable ones can really hamper the chances of your investments doing well. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Fitness planner | Long-distance cycling: from couch to 50K - Part 1

    How smoothly and quickly you progress depends on how active and fit you are when you start out. Take your time, and avoid uphill climbs in the first month. Read more.

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

