you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 30, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

    According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,619.07, followed by 17,526.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,792.67 and 17,874.04. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    15 heritage items of Chandigarh to be auctioned in Paris
    Poco C31 launch
    Tomorrow:
    Sri Lanka to end COVID-19 lockdown

    Senior citizens will be able to apply for jobs on govt portal

    Close

  • Big story

    Invesco drags Zee to NCLT over delay in EGM date for Punit Goenka ouster

    Invesco, which along with OFI Global China Fund LLC holds a 17.88 percent stake in Zee, will be represented by Dhruve Liladhar & Co in court and Trilegal will represent Zee. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Immunocompromised people may need COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

    All people may not need a third dose or booster shot against COVID-19. India’s priority remains getting its adult population fully vaccinated with two doses. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Mac users are complaining that Safari 15 is riddled with bugs

    Some users of the latest version of Apple's browser Safari 15 have complained that it is not working for them at all. Read more on this here.

  • Auto

    Rolls Royce’s much-awaited luxury electric vehicle is here

    The modular ‘Architecture of Luxury’ aluminium space frame that’s being used for the current-gen Phantom and Cullinan will be the one on which the Spectre and indeed all future Rolls-Royce models will be pinned. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' world premiere was a royal affair

    Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere. Read more.

