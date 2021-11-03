MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 03, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The underlying trend of Nifty remains positive and the immediate resistance of 18,050 is expected to be taken out on the upside soon, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    BEST to resume circuit bus tours
    Railways to run these 10 special trains from November 3
    Tomorrow:

    Diwali 2021

    Close

  • Big story

    Meet KV Ramani, who donated 80% of his wealth to Shirdi Sai Baba and is now building Sai University

    The 70-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist is now gearing up for his next mission- to build, in his words, the Stanford of India. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Delhi Police issued over 3 lakh challans for violating COVID-19 norms since April

    Delhi Police issued over three lakh challans between April 19 and November 1 for the violation of various COVID-19 norms maximum for not wearing face mask. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple Mac mini M1 price in India drops to Rs 57,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival

    Apple Mac mini M1 price in India for the 8GB + 256GB variant is set at Rs 64,900. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can purchase the desktop for Rs 57,990. Read more.

  • Politics

    Congress wins big in Himachal, BJP sweeps Assam, TMC wave sustains in Bengal

    In Karnataka, the BJP and the Congress won a seat each, while in Haryana, the ruling BJP-JJP alliance lost to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The byelections were held on October 30. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Celebrity-led endorsements up during IPL 14, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni top the charts

    During the 60 matches of season 14, celebrity endorsed ads saw 19 percent increase in share over previous season, the television audience measurement analysis firm said. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.