you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 02, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Baba! When will Sebi ask the right questions?

    SEBI_Reuters-770x433

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sermonising Baba Ramdev for talking up Ruchi Soya during a yoga session is missing the wood for the trees. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at the key events


    Today:
    Gandhi Jayanti 2021
    Rajnath Singh to visit Southern Naval Command in Kochi
    Tomorrow:

    Amazon Great Indian Festival on October 3

  • Big story

    Trade unions oppose Air India's divestment, call govt to withdraw decision


    In a big push to the government's privatisation plans, Air India's divestment was finalised on October 1. As per a report by Bloomberg, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. has won the bid for the national carrier. However, the government has denied this report. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Places of worship in Mumbai must function at 50% capacity: Maharashtra govt


    State government's order said all COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in India, takes on OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro


    Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India has been announced. The new smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Gold prices rise by Rs 583 to Rs 46,434/10 gram, silver spikes by Rs 1,463 a kg


    The yellow metal rose Rs 160 or 0.35 percent during the week in the domestic market. The price of 10 gram, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 42,534 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram stood at Rs 46,434 plus GST. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    'Break Point' is a simple but evocative piece of storytelling

    The docu-series pulls you back into the unhappy set of events that caused a rift between Leander and Mahesh. The direction is so impactful that you will find yourself getting angry all over again with those who interfered in this wonderful partnership. Read the full review here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

