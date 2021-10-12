MARKET NEWS

UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts hits Rs 3 lakh crore market cap

    Avenue Supermarts stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 4,837 on Monday and gained 12 percent in last three consecutive sessions. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Tourist spots in Lonavla, Maval to reopen from October 12
    Samsung to launch new range of refrigerators
    Tomorrow:

    Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard

  • Big story

    Coal crisis | Amit Shah holds hour-long meeting with power, coal ministers


    During the hour-long meeting at the Home Ministry, the three ministers have discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the power demand in the coming weeks. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    10 states/UTs cover entire populace with 1st dose


    India administers 92.6 crore vaccines till October 6 and, with a 91 percent rise in inoculation, most states have first dose given to over 60 percent people. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp will let you pause voice recordings in future


    This will be useful for people who send multiple voice messages during a chat, as it will let them pause in between takes, if they have to take care of something else. Read more.

  • Your Money

    This Navratri, take these nine steps to shore up your money matters

    Here are nine key points on the eve of Navratri to help women investors steer the larger cause of their financial independence and prosperity through wise investment decisions. May the nine forms of the Goddess Durga bless them with substantial and sustainable wealth. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Is the four-day workweek worth the hype?

    According to a report by management consultancy firm Gallup, while four-day workweek may be a good idea for some people or organisations, one size might not fit all. Read more.

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

