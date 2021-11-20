MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 20, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Apollo Hospitals stock gains 20% in a week since Q2 results

    Apollo Hospitals shares have more than doubled in 2021 till now. The sharp appreciation may cap significant upsides immediately. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Cleanest cities to be awarded on Nov 20 by President Kovind
    Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Mission Punjab’ to kick-start from November 20
    Tomorrow:

    Light rain likely in Odisha from November 21, predicts Met

    Close

  • Big story

    Prime Minister Modi says government will repeal three farm laws; here is the process that will follow

    The Centre will have to win passage for a Repeal Bill in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before approval by the President of India as is the process in legislation enacted by Parliament. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak: Study

    The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 remains a mystery and a major source of tension between China and the United States. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Bitcoin falls by almost 20% over the last 14 days, should you worry?

    Bitcoin fell by almost 3 percent, declining consistently for the 6th consecutive day. This happened just days after it hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 on November 10, 21. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale is Live: Check out some of the best deals on PS4, PS5 games

    ony’s PlayStation Black Friday sale will end on November 29, so if you are looking to add new games to your PlayStation collection, there’s no better time than the present. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Trip planner | Where to go for New Year's Part 1: Seychelles

    For an intimate celebration to ring in New Year 2022, head to one of the many private island resorts for a luxurious, curated experience. Read more on this here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

