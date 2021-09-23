MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : September 23, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market ends flat amid volatility; realty stocks outperform, banks drag

    After making a smart recovery in the previous session, Indian benchmark indices had a volatile day on September 22, with a rally in realty, auto, IT and metal names helping indices to narrow losses at end of the day. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Modi
    JNU to further reopen its campus from September 23
    Tomorrow:
    Telangana assembly elections

    Joe Biden to host PM Narendra Modi for bilateral dialogue

  • Big story

    India, UAE formally begin negotiations on economic partnership deal


    This was announced at a joint press briefing by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UAE counterpart Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    WHO reports global decline in new COVID-19 cases


    The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said. Read more.

  • Tech tattle

    Fossil launches smartwatch that monitors blood oxygen estimates


    Fossil announced the launch of its Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch line in two size variants of the watch – 42mm and 44mm. The watch will be powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, providing users faster application load times. Read more.

  • Politics

    Jobs for locals, free water and power—it’s raining freebies as poll season begins


    Ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur polls, political parties are promising the moon. The question, however, is do such measures pay electoral dividends? Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Snoop Dogg is ‘CozomoMedici’, owns over $17 million in NFT

    In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he has been behind the Twitter pseudonym who is well known for collecting valuable Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). His wallet contains Ethereum NFTs worth $17 million that includes nine CryptoPunks. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

