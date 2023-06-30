E2W sales tank 60% to 42,124 units in June as prices surge

E2W prices have gone up by Rs 8,000-30,000 after FAME 2 subsidies were withdrawn on June 1

After crossing the 1 lakh sales mark last month for the first time, electric two-wheeler (E2W) sales have plunged nearly 60 percent to 42,124 units in June, per data available on the Vahan portal. The total number of E2Ws sold were 1,05,348 units in May and 4,31,325 units during the first half of this year. This data is as of 1.45 pm on June 30.

While no original equipment manufacturers (OEM) came on record to comment on the numbers, analysts said the decline was largely because of a steep hike in e-scooter prices following a cut in subsidies under the government’s FAME 2 programme.

It may be recalled that during the last week of May, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had notified that there would be a reduction in the maximum incentive rate for electric two-wheelers from 40 percent to 15 percent with effect from 1st June, 2023. Additionally, it has been decided to lower the demand incentive from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per Kwh, as per the same notification.

According to ICRA, E2W sales volumes had ramped up to ~1,05,000 units in May 2023 from ~66,000 units in April 2023, aided by pre-buying ahead of a likely price hike due to the cut in FAME II subsidies announced on May 21, 2023.

“Given the price rise, sales were expected to slow down over the near term; the same is reflected in the volumes in June. Sales are expected to only gradually recover going forward, with customers expected to take time to digest the price hikes,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis too, E2W registrations were marginally down from 44,384 units in June 2022. The total vehicle offtake in January, February, and March stood at 64,680 units, 66,073 units, and 86,313 units, respectively, as per Vahan data.

It is to be mentioned that Vahan only records the total number of vehicle sales registered, not the bookings. It also doesn’t take into account low-speed E2W sales, and excludes data for Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

OEMs hit

All the OEMs such as Ola Electric, Ather, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor company, Ampere, Hero Electric, etc., witnessed a decline in volumes this month vis-à-vis May '23.

Market leader Ola Electric’s sales in June slumped nearly 43 percent to 16,332 units, from 28,625 units in May, according to Vahan. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led startup had clocked sales of 21,413 units in March and 22,026 units in April 2023.

TVS Motor Company, which hit the second spot for the first time by selling 20,397 units of iQube last month, saw its sales fall to 6,844 units in June. The company sold 16,896 units in March and 8,758 units in April. Ather Energy, which sold 8,758 units in April and 15,406 in May, saw sales dwindle to 4,194 units in June, as per Vahan .

Despite seeing its numbers going down from 2,907 units in May to 2,475 units in June, Okinawa Autotech rose up to the fourth position. This is primarily because Bajaj Auto’s volumes went down from 9,966 units in May to 2,672 units in June, ranking it 5th in the pecking order.

Ampere Electric, which was at fifth place with 9,635 units last month, saw its numbers drop massively to 1,488 units in June. Hero Electric’s sales declined by nearly 50 percent, from 2,109 units to 1,076 in June.

CRISIL Ratings claims that lower purchase and running costs have been the key factors driving the increased demand for E2Ws in the earlier months.

“The price of an E2W has gone up by 15-20 percent as most manufacturers have upped prices. This has temporarily impacted sales. That said, if manufacturers decide to pass on the cost benefits resulting from lower battery costs following a steep moderation in lithium prices, then demand for E2Ws may see a strong rebound,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.