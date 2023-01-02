 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E2W sales at 64k in December, cross six lakh mark in CY2022

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 02, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

The data also showed that Ola Electric retained the market leadership position, having delivered 17,279 units of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters during December

After clocking sales of 77,024 units in October and 76,598 units in November, electric two-wheeler (E2W) volumes saw a downtick in December with sales of 76,162 units, as per data available on the VAHAN portal.

The data also showed that Ola Electric retained the market leadership position, having delivered 17,279 units of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters during December. The company sold more than 16,000 e-scooters in each of three months, becoming the first in the industry to do so.

Ola Electric in an official release said that it registered total sales  of over 25,000 units (wholesale dispatches) during the month and that it raised its market share to 30 percent.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”

TVS Motor Company, which is currently selling its iQube range of e-scooters, registered its highest ever monthly sales figures of 9,317 in December 2022 and is at the second spot in the retail sales list, as per VAHAN data.