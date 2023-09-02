E2W market surges to 62,000 units in August, Ola Electric retains numero uno spot despite dip in nos

Barring Ola Electric, most of the other OEMs such as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ampere Electric, etc., saw a revival in their monthly volumes. Representation Image

Following an uptick in July with sales of 54,504 units, the electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry saw a further spike in volumes, with registrations of 62,398 units last month, per data available on the Vahan portal.

Industry players reckon that the 14.5 percent month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales in August was primarily due to wider product offerings, better financing options, and rising awareness of E2Ws.

The surge in sales happened despite a 25 percent cut in subsidies in May, which resulted in a massive decline in volumes in June, with sales at 46,027 units. However, the August numbers were lower than the figures prior to the cut in subsidies, when we saw sales of 66,857 and 1,05,507 units in April and May, respectively.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, E2W registrations were up 19.47 percent in August from 52,226 units last year.

The total vehicle offtake in January, February, and March stood at 64,690, 66,087, and 86,337 units, respectively, per Vahan data.

It is to be mentioned that Vahan only records the total number of sales registered and not the bookings. It also doesn’t take into account low-speed E2W sales and excludes the data for Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

OEMs post healthy growth

Barring Ola Electric, most of the other OEMs such as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ampere Electric, etc., saw a revival in their monthly volumes. The top three positions by sales remain the same as last month.

Despite seeing a downturn in volumes from 19,343 units in July to 18,628 in August, Ola Electric remained the market leader. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company claims to have garnered a 30 percent market share last month. The company claims its sales have grown 400 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Ankush Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Ola, said, “August has been an exciting and busy month for us as we have expanded our portfolio to five scooters, with offerings across all popular price points. With the festive season setting in, we hope to see strong sales during this period, and expect the EV industry to witness an inflection point owing to the high consumer demand.”

Additionally, Ola Electric has claimed that it has witnessed a tremendous response for its all-new and expanded S1 scooter portfolio with more than 75,000 bookings received within two weeks of its launch. It has also commenced deliveries of the S1 Air, which was launched last October, in more than 100 cities.

TVS Motor Company, which took the second spot for the third consecutive month, saw nearly a 50 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales at 15,390 units, per Vahan data. The company sold 10,385 units of iQube last month. In an official release, the company claimed it sold 23,887 units in August 2023 as against 4,418 units in August 2022.

“The order book for TVS iQube electric scooter continues to be healthy,” the company said in an official statement.

Ather Energy, which came third, saw sales go up by 6 percent to 7,064 units in August from 6,671 units in July, as per Vahan. In an official release, the Bangalore-based EV startup revealed that it had sold 8,062 units (including bookings) in August 2023.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy said, “August was an exciting month for Ather as we announced the launch of the new 450 Series of scooters. Since the launch, we have seen a spike in the pre-orders for the new scooters. With the refreshed product portfolio increasing customer interest in our scooters, and the festive season kicking off, we are confident of capturing a larger market share in the coming months."

Bajaj Auto’s volumes went up by 59 percent, from 4,116 units in July to 6,542 units in August, making it fourth in the pecking order. Ampere Vehicles, which saw its sales grow 3.44 percent, from 3,572 units in July to 3,695 units in August, was in fifth place.