App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 24, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

E-way bill rollout from Apr 1; GSTR-3B to be filed till June

Besides, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also notified the requirement of filing summary return GSTR-3B till June. The GSTR-3B for a month is required to be filed by the 20th day of the succeeding month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has notified April 1 as the implementation date for the electronic way or e-way bill, which will be required for transporting goods valued over Rs 50,000 between states.

Besides, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has also notified the requirement of filing summary return GSTR-3B till June. The GSTR-3B for a month is required to be filed by the 20th day of the succeeding month.

The GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, had in its meeting on March 10 decided on e-way bill roll out and extension of 3B filing facility.

Wary of system collapsing like it happened when the e-way bill was first introduced on February 1, the Council decided to rollout the requirement of carrying the permit for intra-state movement in a staggered manner. While inter-state e-way bill being implemented from April 1, there would be a phased roll out for intra-state movement of goods beginning April 15.

related news

The e-way bill, which would be required to be presented to a GST inspector if asked for, is being touted as an anti-evasion measure and would help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.

With e-way bill roll out, from April 1, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 will have to generate an e-way bill. As regards return, the Council had discussed on the ways of simplification and with states divided in their views, it was decided that the present filing system was extended for another three months.

Accordingly, businesses will continue to file summary sales returns GSTR-3B and final sales return GSTR-1 till June.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.