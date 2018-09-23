E-wallet rollout for exporters may miss October 1 deadline: Report

The e-wallet mechanism for exporters under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime may not launch on its proposed date of October 1, as required infrastructure is still not in place, a report by The Financial Express has suggested.

The GST Council has said that more time was needed to address many legal, administrative and technical issues, the report suggests.

The e-wallet mechanism was expected to be launched on April 1. However, it had been delayed to October 1.

The e-wallet eliminates the process of exporters having to seek refunds after paying taxes. Under this mechanism, a notional credit would be deposited in the exporters’ accounts, on the basis of their past record. This would be similar to a virtual payment system where exporters will pay notional duty and get notional refunds later.

Claiming refunds against input tax credits is a cumbersome process, even though refunds under the integrated GST regime are being processed faster.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had organised 'refund fortnights' to speed up the process further.

At the end of July, when the last 'refund fortnight' was held, the total GST refund collected by the Centre and states was Rs 54,378 crore.

According to the report, exporter awareness campaigns were organised by the CBIC during the refund fortnights along with steps like special refund cells at CBIC offices and GST Refund Help Desks at 11 locations.

The delay in launching the wallet could impact exporters as India plans to scale up exports to $350 billion in the current fiscal, 16 percent more than the previous year. Merchandise export rose by 10 percent in 2017-18, the report adds.