Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-sellers allege that Flipkart does not pay on time

The sellers raised their concerns with the e-tailer on the Facebook page of Flipkart Seller Club, AIOVA said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart recently fell in trouble with the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) when the latter alleged said a number of merchants selling on Flipkart’s platform are not receiving their scheduled payments, Times of India reported.

The sellers raised their concerns with the e-tailer on the Facebook page of Flipkart Seller Club, AIOVA said in a statement.

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace running Flipkart.com has held back payments up to 50-75 percent of the amount that was due to the sellers, according to these sellers. As per Flipkart’s payment policy, the vendors get the dues 7-15 days after a product is delivered to consumers, based on sellers’ performance grading.

Flipkart has denied all the claims made by the sellers. A spokesperson said that there are no issues with the payments and the payouts that were due to sellers are being made regularly.

“There has been a temporary glitch in our systems which is causing the amount displayed in the next and outstanding payment field on the seller platform incorrectly. We have intimated out sellers of the situation and are working to fix the technical issue at the earliest,” he said.

The problem, as per AIOVA, is being faced by all marketplace merchants. The seller association represents 3,500 e-sellers.

The association filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Flipkart alleging that the e-tailer was favouring its own private brands and few merchants like WS Retail over the others.
First Published on May 29, 2018 10:14 pm

