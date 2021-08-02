E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi Highlights: e-RUPI voucher can be used for medical purposes, education instead of providing cash to help someone, PM Modi

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2 launched digital payment solution e-RUPI at 4.30 pm via video conferencing. e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The payments platform has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the

Department of Financial Services (part of the Ministry of Finance), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MohFW) and the National Health Authority.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said, "eRUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making DBT more effective in digital transactions in the country. This will help everyone in Targeted, Transparent and Leakage Free Delivery." Adding more, he said that not only the government, if any organization wants to help someone in their treatment or education or for any other work, then they will be able to give e-RUPI instead of cash.

PM Modi stressed on the point that eRUPI

vouchers are purpose specific. It will ensure that the benefits of the voucher are availed for the service it is meant for.



हमारी सरकार ने पीएम स्वनिधि योजना की शुरुआत की।

आज देश के छोटे-बड़े शहरों में, 23 लाख से अधिक रेहड़ी-पटरी और ठेले वालों को इस योजना के तहत मदद दी गई है। इसी कोरोना काल में करीब-करीब 2300 करोड़ रुपए उन्हें दिए गए हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 2, 2021

On the issue to digital transactions, PM Modi said that in July alone India witnessed over 300 crore UPI transactions and each month, UPI transactions are setting new records, adding Rs 17.5 lakh crore has been transferred to the beneficiary's account via DBT. Recently, UPI transactions have been launched in Singapore and Bhutan.