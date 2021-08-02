MARKET NEWS

August 02, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi Highlights: e-RUPI voucher can be used for medical purposes, education instead of providing cash to help someone, PM Modi

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.


E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2  launched digital payment solution e-RUPI at 4.30 pm via video conferencing.  e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The payments platform has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the

Department of Financial Services (part of the Ministry of Finance), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MohFW) and the National Health Authority.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said, "eRUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making DBT more effective in digital transactions in the country. This will help everyone in Targeted, Transparent and Leakage Free Delivery." Adding more, he said that not only the government, if any organization wants to help someone in their treatment or education or for any other work, then they will be able to give e-RUPI instead of cash. 

PM Modi stressed on the point that eRUPI vouchers are purpose specific. It will ensure that the benefits of the voucher are availed for the service it is meant for. 

On the issue to digital transactions, PM Modi said that in July alone India witnessed over 300 crore UPI transactions and each month, UPI transactions are setting new records, adding Rs 17.5 lakh crore has been transferred to the beneficiary's account via DBT. Recently, UPI transactions have been launched in Singapore and Bhutan.

 
  • August 02, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST

    This live blog session has ended. Stay tuned to MoneyControl for more updates. 

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

    e-RUPI voucher can be used for medical purposes, education instead of providing cash to help someone, PM Modi 

    PM Narendra Modi in his address taht e-RUPI vouchers can be used as an alternative to cash, in case any organisation wants to help someone in their medical treatment or education or for any work. This voucher can be used for COVID-19 allied treatments and is aimed to help teh poor section of the society, PM Modi added. 

    e-RUPI voucher can be used instead of cash to help someone, PM Modi
  • August 02, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST

    eRUPI futuristic reform initiated at the time when India is set to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav, says PM 

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST

    Over 66 crore RuPay cardholders in India, transactions worth thousands of crores is being done, says PM Modi.

    “Today, there are 66 crore RuPay cardholders in India and transactions worth thousands of crores is being done," PM Narendra Modi said, adding that RuPay cards are now accepted in Bhutan and Singapore.

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST

    Rs 17.5 lakh crore has been transferred to the beneficiary's account via DBT, says PM Modi 

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST

    World is applauding India's fintech sector, says PM Modi

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST

    e-RUPI will play a role in boosting digital transactions and DBT, says PM Modi  

    PM Modi in adress said that the electronic voucher-based digital payment system, e-rupi, to aid targeted, transparent, leakage free delivery. 

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

    Around Rs 2,300 crore were given to people during COVID-19, says PM Modi      

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST

    Over Rs 300 crore business took place through UPI in July, says PM Modi.

  • August 02, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST

    India is showing world it is not behind in adopting new technology, says PM Modi 

  • August 02, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

    Our govt is using technology for poor's development, says PM Modi 

  • August 02, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST

    e-RUPI is person and purpose specific, says PM Modi

