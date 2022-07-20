E-office implemented in all central government departments: Jitendra Singh

Digitisation or e-office has been implemented in all central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In addition, several departments like the Ministry of Environment, Forest and In addition, several departments like the Ministry of Environment, Forest and

Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Department of Justice, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, provide facility to citizens to submit their applications and grievances at portals, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told the House in a written reply.

Central registry units in the ministries havealso been digitised, he said. The website of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has features to facilitate the parliamentarians to make online recommendations of work and track progress thereon, the minister added.