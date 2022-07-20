English
    E-office implemented in all central government departments: Jitendra Singh

    July 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Department of Justice, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, provide facility to citizens to submit their applications and grievances at portals, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told the House in a written reply.

    Central registry units in the ministries havealso been digitised, he said. The website of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has features to facilitate the parliamentarians to make online recommendations of work and track progress thereon, the minister added.
