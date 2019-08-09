App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

E-mobility mission to be implemented in phases based on auto industry feedback: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The minister said a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for electric mobility in the Union Budget for 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A customs duty exemption on select electric vehicle parts is a step that would incentivise the purchase of EVs. This, the FM said, has been done to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to environment friendly fuels. (Image: PTI)
A customs duty exemption on select electric vehicle parts is a step that would incentivise the purchase of EVs. This, the FM said, has been done to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to environment friendly fuels. (Image: PTI)

The National Electric Mobility Mission will be implemented in phases based on the feedback from auto industry, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on August 9.

The Minister of State for Heavy Industries promised all support to the auto industry on policy matters to ensure smooth and efficient transformation of the automotive industry from internal combustion (IC) to electric powertrain.

He informed that three lakh electric vehicles have already been sold under the FAME India Scheme.

The minister said a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for electric mobility in the Union Budget for 2019-20.

Meghwal was addressing the 3rd International Electric Vehicle Conclave at the International Centre for Automotive Technology in Manesar, Gurugram.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

This plan has been designed to enhance national fuel security to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #auto industry #FAME India scheme #National Electric Mobility Mission Plan

