E-commerce majors expand warehousing capacity in smaller towns: Report

Flipkart’s strategy is a combination of urban, regional, and leasing in-city storage facilities on a long-term and short-term basis

E-commerce majors Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart are boosting their warehousing and logistics operations in smaller towns and cities.

The ecommerce majors are focusing on Tier-II and Tier-III towns since they anticipate strong demand during the festive season, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We are making significant efforts to bridge the gap between India and Bharat, and as smaller towns are witnessing high traction for e-commerce, we are expanding our supply chain accordingly," a Flipkart spokesperson told Mint.

The report said Flipkart’s strategy is a combination of urban, regional, and leasing in-city storage facilities on a long-term and short-term basis.

Amazon India is adding 10 new fulfillment centres in new cities like Patna, and is expanding around 50 of its existing centres.

Business-to-business commerce firm udaan, which has 60 percent of its warehousing space in smaller towns and cities, is also expanding its capacity.

“udaan has been a big differentiator in solving problems for the long-term. We have expanded our warehousing capacity with a bottoms-up approach in terms of demand. In the next 2-3 years, the kind of space requirement we will drive will be huge and in varying formats," said Sujeet Kumar, co-founder, udaan told Mint.