App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-commerce | How India can learn from China’s experience

The growth of e-commerce increases the size of the market, especially in rural areas.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
Whatsapp

The good thing about being a late developing economy is that we have such a lot of international experiences to learn from. The extraordinary growth of the Chinese e-commerce market, for example, has lessons for India, not just from the point of view of the companies operating in the sector or for their investors, but also in its effects on the economy.

That’s where a new World Bank research paper, titled ‘E-Commerce Development and Household Consumption Growth in China’, by Xubei Luo, Yue Wang and Xiabo Zhang, comes in handy. China is the largest e-commerce market in the world -- of its 772 million internet users in 2017, 533 million made purchases online. In comparison, a recent McKinsey Global Institute report on Digital India says that the number of online shoppers in India was 176.8 million in 2017, four times more than in 2013. This report also said digital retail’s share of trade is 5 percent in India, compared to 15 percent for China. It forecasts that e-commerce retail sales would rise to 15 percent in India by 2025, underlining its immense potential.

Will the growth of online channels cannibalise offline transactions? The World Bank research paper finds that the growth of e-commerce has led to higher consumption growth in China. In other words, e-commerce increases the size of the market. The researchers attribute the rise in household consumption to lower search costs and lower transaction costs, as consumers spend less on transport. This lowers the cost of living and therefore increases spending power. Indeed, a 2013 McKinsey report (China’s e-tail revolution: Online as a catalyst for growth) said e-tailing may have lowered China’s average retail price by 0.2 to 0.4 percent in 2011 and 0.3 to 0.6 percent in 2012, leaving more money in the hands of consumers.

That’s not all. The World Bank paper also finds that the consumers most likely to benefit from e-commerce are in rural and remote areas, where some products are not easily available. The authors cite an earlier study that found that ‘62 percent of goods bought through Alibaba’s Rural Taobao online terminal were not available in the village, which rises to 84 percent for durable goods.’ This pent-up demand for goods not available in rural stores is thus satisfied, resulting in increased consumption. The paper says, ‘the impact on consumption is conspicuously larger for the rural residents, inland regions, and the poor households, suggesting that e-commerce development helps reduce spatial inequality in consumption.’ In similar vein, McKinsey’s Digital India study points out that ‘consumers in smaller cities, who do not have retail choices comparable to those of large metro areas, account for more than half of new e-commerce purchases in India.’

related news

Which items see an increase in consumption? The study finds that consumption increases for a wide range of products, from food, clothes, and local transportation, to consumption of durable goods, travel, and entertainment. But it is the latter category that benefits the most. The authors find that consumers ‘purchase more goods that evolve faster in style, such as cosmetics and clothes, as well as durable goods that have high storage costs, particularly in remote areas with higher travel costs.’ That holds out lessons for India’s growing tribe of e-commerce merchants.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Alibaba #Consumption #E-commerce #Ecommerce #Indian ecommerce #McKinsey #Online Commerce

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Will Take PM’s Legacy Forward, Pledges Gautam Gambhir as He Performs ...

IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Are You Following the Tournament?

Dissent Returns to Karnataka Congress as Another Rebel MLA Hints at Qu ...

SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Rafale Order

Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsma ...

Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling

Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambh ...

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitt ...

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby a Magnet For Human Trafficking, Officials ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: SC seeks response from lawy ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,600; PSU Ban ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film m ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.