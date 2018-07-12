E-commerce firms eye business opportunity in luxury fashion: Report

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce companies are trying to break into the premium and bridge-to luxury segment, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Reliance's AJIO has, over the past few months, begun selling premium brands on the platform, such as Steve Madden, DC Shoes, Ed Hardy, Gas, Quiksilver, Roxy, Superdry among other global labels.

Jabong recently piloted a 'Jabong Luxe Store', where users need to register to gain access.

But the market for luxury fashion on e-commerce platforms is small.

The average sales price for fashion apparel on online platforms is anywhere between Rs 600-900, while for premium brands it is Rs 3,000, a top executive at an e-commerce company told The Economic Times.

"The average sales price for any of the premium brands is more than Rs 3,000, so it is a big challenge for e-commerce companies. The market is so small that anyone attempting to do Rs 40-50 crore a year is a huge success," the executive added.

Tata Group's Tata CLiQ is also looking to increase premium brand offerings on the platform, the report said.

Apparel is the second-largest category of online shopping in India, after consumer electronics.