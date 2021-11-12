MARKET NEWS

English
E-commerce firms clock $9.2B GMV this festive sale: RedSeer Report

Further, the overall online shopper base grew by ~25 percent compared to last year with 57 percent of the total shoppers coming from Tier 2+ cities.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Brands clocked a GMV of $9.2 Bn through online channels over the festive period, this year, according to the latest report released by consulting firm RedSeer. Further, the overall online shopper base grew by ~25 percent compared to last year with 57 percent of the total shoppers coming from Tier 2+ cities.

RedSeer earlier forecasted the sale to clock $9.6 billion.  The report adds that as has been the case for the last five years or so, online Festive Sales in India continued to grow at a blistering pace and saw a 23 percent YoY growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

The growth drivers for this festive sale included a slew of new launches along with easy financing options. “Mobiles continued to remain the most widely-sold product category during this time, accounting for more than a third of the total GMV,” adds the report.

Further, with people finally getting to leave their homes after months of lockdown, the Fashion category witnessed a resurgence like never before. Driven by consumers’ desire to refresh their wardrobes and new innovative business models catering to shoppers in Tier 2 cities, the sales of Fashion items via online channels doubled this year.

Also, the categories that witnessed subdued growth this year included the likes of Home furnishings, Home Décor, Furnishings and Other Electronics.

Close

While the overall online GMV and absolute number of shoppers both increased, the GMV per user declined from INR 6,570 to INR 6,490 as relatively less expensive items such as Fashion products saw an increase in their share of the overall GMV.

The report adds that the Flipkart Group emerged as the leader during the festive sales with an impressive 62 percent market share.

Rising consumer demand certainly contributed to the growth of overall GMV during the online Festive Sales. However, e-commerce platforms also deserve credit for the steps they took to further boost this demand.
Tags: #Ecommerce #festivesale
first published: Nov 12, 2021 10:23 am

