E-commerce rules: Deadline for Amazon, Flipkart and others to send response extended

The deadline for Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce companies to send their response to the proposed Consumer Protection Rules has been extended till July 21.

The development comes two days after the e-commerce companies met Consumer Affairs Ministry officials seeking an extension of the deadline, which was earlier till July 5.

Moneycontrol reported about the meeting on July 4.

Amazon in its presentation on Saturday is learnt to have told the government that the proposal which was issued on June 23 was confusing and had some inconsistency.

Indian conglomerate Tata Group which was also present in the meeting said some of the rules could have huge ramifications on its operations and may restrict the sale of its private-label products.

The proposed rules cover both domestic and foreign companies running operations in India.

With the new set of drafts, the government is trying to ensure that consumers do not get a raw deal while purchasing products online.

However, multiple clauses such as not listing “related parties” as sellers or not using “information” collected through their platforms have rattled the companies. These proposals are likely to have major impacts on the arrangements with which they were running their operations in India so far.