e-commerce companies provide COVID-19 insurance for delivery partners

Amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, e-commerce companies have begun offering insurance and income protection plans for their delivery personnel, vendors and suppliers.

Many e-tailers have bought medical insurance covers ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for their full-time and freelance delivery partners, Mint reported.

"Companies, mostly in the e-commerce sector, who have frontline workers and delivery boys, are now buying insurance plans with sum assured of up to Rs 5 lakh per person to cover against COVID-19 risks. The premium for such products is around Rs 2,500," Sanjay Datta, Chief of Claims, Underwriting and Reinsurance at ICICI Lombard General Insurance told the publication.

Walmart-owned Flipkart purchased insurance policies for all its 1.2 lakh supply chain staff and delivery staff, the report said.

"Our employees and partners are covered under a medical and accident cover of up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. This apart, Flipkart offers a term-life cover of Rs 3 lakh for contract employees and a minimum term cover of Rs 25 lakhs for full time employees. Our employees are also covered under Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart, told Mint.

An Amazon India spokesperson told the paper that associates working for the company directly or hired through staffing agencies are provided medical insurance cover under the ESIC. Two-weeks paid leave is given to anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is placed under quarantine.

Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket have also begun offering COVID-19 insurance cover to their delivery personnel.

"Swiggy is providing options to employees to personalise their medical policy as per their health profile. This includes additional top-ups up to Rs 10 lakh (self and dependants), hospitalisation cash cover, consumables cover and EMI protection plan at additional costs," Swiggy said, as quoted by Mint.