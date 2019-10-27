App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

E-cigarette traders write to CMs seeking help against ban

The traders have urged the states to conduct independent studies, evaluate the effects of e-cigarettes and arrive at a "rational" decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An association of e-cigarette traders, in the wake of the recent nationwide ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) by the Centre, has sought the intervention of state governments into the matter.

The Trade Representatives of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (TRENDS) has written to all chief ministers, and are hopeful of receiving replies from at least the non-BJP ruled states, an official of the association said.

The traders have urged the states to conduct independent studies, evaluate the effects of e-cigarettes and arrive at a "rational" decision.

Close

"Health is a state matter. The state health departments should seek the Centre's nod for conducting a study and taking independent decision on the use of e- cigarettes. We have written to the chief ministers in this regard and are expecting responses from at least the non-BJP states," TRENDS convener Praveen Rikhy said over phone.

related news

In September, the BJP-led central government banned production, import, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risks.

In its plea to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TRENDS said, "We would request you, as the leader of West Bengal, to ask the central government to allow your state health department to conduct its own research and study so that a rational decision benefitting maximum number of people of the state can be taken."

With overall tobacco users (15 years and above) at 36.8 per cent and smokers at 16.7 per cent, the figures in the state are "quite alarming", Rikhy said.

TRENDS claimed that e-cigarettes could be a solution - both for smokers who want to "move to a lesser harmful option", and the state which gains from lower health costs and better mortality rates.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.