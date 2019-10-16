App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

e-Chetak to disrupt scooter market: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto announced on October 16 that it would be making a comeback into the two-wheeler segment with an electric scooter designed along the lines of the original Chetak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File photo

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said that the company was not looking to make money right from the start on its newly-announced all-electric Chetak scooter.

Bajaj Auto announced on October 16 that it would be making a comeback into the scooter segment with an electric scooter designed along the lines of the original Chetak. The company exited the segment over two decades back, pulling out its last scooter from the market.

Bajaj said that, although motorcycles would remain the company's core, with niches like quadricycles and 3-wheelers in the market, the Chetak electric scooter would be priced attractively.

He added that the biggest hurdle for electric mobility, in his opinion, were the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). They are more reluctant to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market than they should be.

"We are the first large, established OEM that has taken the plunge into the electric vehicle market," Bajaj said.

"We aspire to disrupt the scooter market with the e-Chetak," the Bajaj Auto MD said, adding that the same could be done without cannibalising an existing product.

"I think electric vehicles will be niche for some time rather than mass," he added.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #auto industry #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Chetak #Business #electric vehicles #Rajiv Bajaj

