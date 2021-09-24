Dwindling remittances from overseas Indians hit NRI deposits in Kerala

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The flow of remittances from overseas may be slowing this year, impacting non-resident Indians’ deposits in banks in Kerala, the state that attracts the largest share of such funds in the country.

NRI deposits, which are part of the overall remittances, in the state rose 10 percent to Rs 2,29,636 crore at the end of FY21 as Indians who lost their jobs overseas due to the pandemic credited their settlement amounts into bank accounts back home and comparatively less money was used for construction and other activities in the wake of Covid-19.

Kerala accounts for the highest share – about 20 percent – of the total remittances into India. Remittances to India dropped marginally to $83 billion in 2020, according to the World Bank.

Although the state-level bankers committee in Kerala is yet to release data for NRI deposits for the first quarter of FY22, bankers said inflows are slowing.

“After a rise in the first couple of months, there is a decline in growth in deposits,” said Ajayakumar, AGM of the NRI division at the State Bank of India, which accounts for a major chunk of NRI deposits in Kerala after it merged with State Bank of Travancore. Growth in NRI deposits could slow to 6-7 percent in this financial year, below the average of about 10 percent.

Besides job losses and wage cuts, he reckoned that an increase in outflows could also be a factor for the slowing inflows.

“As per Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka) of the government, around 15 lakh migrants have returned after the pandemic. This could be a major reason for the fall in deposits. Also, people may be using the money more now unlike last year. Repatriation of funds is also happening. But there is no proportionate increase in the inflow,” he said.

Federal Bank, which has the highest share of NRI deposits among private lenders in Kerala, reported 10 percent YoY growth to Rs 66,019 crore in Q1 of FY22, although QoQ growth was 3 percent.

“Compared to the previous year growth trend, overall growth has dropped marginally, which is about 2 percent during the current financial year,” said Nilufer Mullanfiroze, country head-deposits, cards, unsecured lending & non-banking products, at Federal Bank.

South Indian Bank’s NRI deposits stood at Rs 26,663 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, compared with Rs 25,855 crore as of March 2021 and Rs 24,661 crore in June 2020.

However, according to Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO of South Indian Bank, growth in inflows appears to have stabilised after an abnormal increase last year.

“We are seeing a normal growth rate, maybe because many people have got their jobs back,” he said.

The bank is focusing more on low-cost NRI deposits, which increased by 10.5 percent in Q1 of FY22. It has chosen West Asia as the anchor point and has drawn up several programmes to increase the inflow of deposits from there.

Though NRI deposits went up last year, the pandemic hit the flow of remittances into the state, 80 percent of which comes from West Asia.

“Remittances during the pandemic period were showing a declining trend. Outflow from NRI savings bank accounts also dropped during the same period, hence the net impact remained static,” said Mullanfiroze.

Federal Bank has also started schemes to attract deposits from NRIs belonging to the seafarer segment.

S Irudaya Rajan, chairman of the International Institute of Migration & Development, pointed out that overall remittances to Kerala, including NRI deposits, could have dropped by 10 percent.

“Kerala received Rs 1 lakh crore in 2019-20. But in FY21, it could have fallen by Rs 10,000 crore, which is a big margin. During the 2008 global crisis, remittances dropped by only 2 percent as the fund flow from Saudi Arabia was not affected. The Nitaqat or localisation drive in Saudi Arabia later did not hit remittances to the state,” he said.

He expects remittances to the state to continue declining by about 10 percent or more in this financial year.

Falling interest rates and a steady dollar have also made deposits in Indian banks less attractive.

“Interest rates have decreased from 6.5 percent to 5 percent. Besides, dollar rates have not gone up drastically. Usually, when the dollar goes up, people go for more deposits,” Ajaykumar of SBI said.