App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dutch Tata Steel employees hold further strike actions

A strike by workers on the nightshift, which started on Sunday at 2000 GMT, caused the entire production of packaging steel at Tata's IJmuiden plant to come to a standstill, FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dutch Tata Steel employees held further strike actions on Monday to protest against job cuts planned as part of a broader restructuring, the FNV union said.

A strike by workers on the nightshift, which started on Sunday at 2000 GMT, caused the entire production of packaging steel at Tata's IJmuiden plant to come to a standstill, FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said.

It was the third day of strike actions at IJmuiden since they began on June 10, as employees demand a guarantee that a planned transformation of Tata's European steel activities will not lead to redundancies at Dutch operations.

Close

FNV and other labour unions together represent more than 50% of Tata's 9,000 employees in IJmuiden.

related news

The Dutch unions say Tata is planning to cut 1,000 of 9,000 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a wider restructuring of its British-based European operations. Tata Europe says it does not plan forced redundancies.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dutch #Strike #Tata Steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

PM Modi to speak with chief ministers on June 16, 17 on COVID-19

PM Modi to speak with chief ministers on June 16, 17 on COVID-19

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.