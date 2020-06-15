Dutch Tata Steel employees hold further strike actions

A strike by workers on the nightshift, which started on Sunday at 2000 GMT, caused the entire production of packaging steel at Tata's IJmuiden plant to come to a standstill, FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said.
Dutch Tata Steel employees held further strike actions on Monday to protest against job cuts planned as part of a broader restructuring, the FNV union said.
It was the third day of strike actions at IJmuiden since they began on June 10, as employees demand a guarantee that a planned transformation of Tata's European steel activities will not lead to redundancies at Dutch operations.
FNV and other labour unions together represent more than 50% of Tata's 9,000 employees in IJmuiden.
