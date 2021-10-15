MARKET NEWS

Dusshera 2021: Places in India that have grand celebrations

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

Every year, some cities and towns in India celebrate Dusshera, or Vijaya Dashami, in a big way. The culmination of the 10-day festivities in October is celebrated in different ways across different parts of the country.

Dussehra marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Across the country, the occasion is filled with good music, food and traditional clothing.

This year, many states have imposed restricted celebrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Durga Puja in Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata, like other parts of West Bengal, celebrate Durga Puja in a grand manner. Many people go "pandal-hopping" during the 10-day festivities. Drums, known as 'Dhaak', are played at pandals.

Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka

The 10-day festival in Mysuru, which ends with Dussehra, is popularly called "Nada Habba". The Mysore Palace is illuminated with lights, and is one of the prominent features of the celebration in the city.

Kullu Dussehra, Himachal Pradesh

In Kullu, the occasion is celebrated in the Dhalpur maidan in the Kullu valley. The festivities carry on for seven days and people worship Lord Raghunath.

Navratri in Gujarat

The traditional "garba", a form of folk dance, is the highlight of the Navratri festivities across Gujarat.
