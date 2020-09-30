During US presidential debate, Trump questions India's COVID-19 death toll

While defending his management of the pandemic, US President Donald Trump questioned India's COVID-19 death toll.

"When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," Trump said during the first presidential debate against the Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

During the heated and chaotic debate, Trump also mentioned India in the context of climate change.

While discussing climate change, Trump said India, Russia and China "send up real dirt into the air".

While the US has strained relationships with Russia and China, India is usually seen as an ally.

Trump who visited India in February 2020, has used clips of his India visit in his re-election campaign videos. The clips showcase his welcome at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad and his joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The India clips in Trump's campaign video also show Trump joining Modi at the Houston "Howdy Modi" event in September 2019 and both were seen as reminders to Indian Americans of the close rapport between the two leaders.

The inclusion of the India clips were seen as a bid to attract Indian American votes after Biden named Kamala Harris – of Jamaican and Indian origin – as his vice presidential pick for the November polls.

Traditionally, Indian Americans numbering 2-3 million have been seen as leaning towards the Democrats, AFP reported.

(With inputs from AFP)