Dunzo records over 300% growth in orders for medicines, groceries in 2021

Medicines (Representational image)

Driven by the pandemic-led demand, hyperlocal delivery app Dunzo has witnessed a 320 percent surge in grocery and medicine orders on its platform since January 2021, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the company, while the medicine orders saw a 350 percent spike, the orders for groceries, fresh produce, and daily staples grew 318 percent in the January-April, 2021 period.

The start-up also reported a surge in the delivery of essentials to hospitals.

"Between March-May, 2021, Dunzo has delivered over 20,000 orders to hospitals. This, coupled with the delivery of home-cooked meals, oximeters, and other medical aid has led to an exponential growth of 204 percent in Dunzo's pick up and drop orders," it said in the press release.

Overall, the company reported its app open is up two times since March 2021. Its B2B vertical, too, which is working with volunteers, NGOs, and other organisations, to deliver essentials, has grown by two times.

A convenience app in the pre-pandemic times, Dunzo has been tapped by consumers as well as brands for delivery of daily essentials since the onset of the first wave. The company recently tied up with Dukaan, a software as a service app that helps small and medium businesses in setting up their online stores. Last year as the country went into a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunzo had tied up with FMCG majors like PepsiCo, Britannia, and Godrej Consumer Products for delivery of essentials to the customer’s doorstep.

In a bid to strengthen its essentials offering, the company now plans to launch 250 micro-fulfilment centres with an aim to service over 700 neighbourhoods.

"With more micro-fulfilment centres in the pipeline, stronger supply chain management, we are moving closer to our goal of 15-minute deliveries and gearing up to build a better, safer world of on-demand commerce and convenience for India," said Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo.

Its micro-fulfilment centres will store the top 1,500 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from local merchants, which would enable a more consistent ordering experience as well as deliveries under 20 minutes.

Currently operational in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, Dunzo plans to expand its presence in 20 cities by 2022.