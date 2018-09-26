App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dunkin' Donuts officially drops 'Donuts' from its name

This is part of the company’s efforts to repackage the Dunkin’ brand as a beverage-led entity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global coffeehouse company Dunkin’ Donuts will be dropping the ‘Donuts’ from its name in ads, signage, and packaging at newly revamped stores starting January 2019.

This is part of the company’s efforts to repackage the Dunkin’ brand as a  beverage-led entity. It will focus on coffee, tea, prompt service, quick food that is not limited to just donuts. However, donuts will still continue to be the main focus of the brand.

ExamplesofnewDunk_1537898492084-HR (1)

Beverages, particularly coffee, reportedly make up 60 percent of the company’s US sales and CEO David Hoffmann said that the rebranding will help modernise the 'Dunkin' experience’ for customers.

The new Dunkin’s stores included digital counters, a grab-and-go section, and even a drive-thru that let customers skip the line if they preordered on the app. It also has plans to open up to 1,000 such stores in the US by the end of 2020.

Dunkin was started by William Rosenberg in 1948 as a donut and coffee shop called 'Open Kettle' . He later held a brainstorming session with his executives and it ended with the restaurant being named as Dunkin' Donuts in 1950.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.