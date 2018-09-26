Dunkin' Donuts officially drops 'Donuts' from its name

Global coffeehouse company Dunkin’ Donuts will be dropping the ‘Donuts’ from its name in ads, signage, and packaging at newly revamped stores starting January 2019.

This is part of the company’s efforts to repackage the Dunkin’ brand as a beverage-led entity. It will focus on coffee, tea, prompt service, quick food that is not limited to just donuts. However, donuts will still continue to be the main focus of the brand.

Beverages, particularly coffee, reportedly make up 60 percent of the company’s US sales and CEO David Hoffmann said that the rebranding will help modernise the 'Dunkin' experience’ for customers.

The new Dunkin’s stores included digital counters, a grab-and-go section, and even a drive-thru that let customers skip the line if they preordered on the app. It also has plans to open up to 1,000 such stores in the US by the end of 2020.

Dunkin was started by William Rosenberg in 1948 as a donut and coffee shop called 'Open Kettle' . He later held a brainstorming session with his executives and it ended with the restaurant being named as Dunkin' Donuts in 1950.