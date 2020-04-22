App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ducati India defers price hike on extended warranty till May-end

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the price hike on extended warranty will now come into effect from June 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India on Wednesday said it has deferred price hike on extended warranty till May 31, 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the price hike on extended warranty will now come into effect from June 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

The offer will be extended for customers whose motorcycles will be out of warranty during the lockdown period of March 24 till May 3, it added.

"We at Ducati, are fully committed towards providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

With the relaxation in extended warranty price hike, the company hopes to add support to Ducati family, he added.

The extended warranty programme can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period, the company said.

The offer is valid across Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Ducati India #India

