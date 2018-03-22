Ducati India appoints Siddhartha Varma as marketing director

Italian superbike maker Ducati today announced appointment of Siddhartha Varma as director of marketing for its operations in India.

Varma will spearhead Ducati's marketing initiatives in India and lead the company's growth and expansion strategy in the market, Ducati India said in a statement. He will be responsible for consumer marketing initiatives, it added.

Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said: "India remains a priority market for us and I am confident that Siddhartha's extensive experience and market insights in the premium motorcycle sector will propel the expansion of Ducati's network in the country."

Varma has over a decade of industry experience and has previously worked with premium motorcycle brands in India, the statement added.