you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ducati appoints Bipul Chandra as new head of Indian operations

Chandra, in his earlier role, was Ducati India's Sales Director, and has now assumed the position of Managing Director for the company, Ducati India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has appointed Bipul Chandra as the new Managing Director of its India operations. Chandra replaces Sergi Canovas who is moving to an international role within the company.

Chandra, in his earlier role, was Ducati India's Sales Director, and has now assumed the position of Managing Director for the company, Ducati India said in a statement.

In his new role, Chandra will be responsible for spearheading company's business growth and network expansion in the country, it added.

Chandra has over two decades of experience in the automotive industry. He has earlier worked with companies like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Bipul Chandra #Business #Companies #Ducati

