Ducati appoints Bipul Chandra as new head of Indian operations

Chandra, in his earlier role, was Ducati India's Sales Director, and has now assumed the position of Managing Director for the company, Ducati India said in a statement.
Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has appointed Bipul Chandra as the new Managing Director of its India operations. Chandra replaces Sergi Canovas who is moving to an international role within the company.
In his new role, Chandra will be responsible for spearheading company's business growth and network expansion in the country, it added.
