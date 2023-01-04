 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dubai’s power lunch spot shifts to a four-day workweek

Jan 04, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

LPM Restaurant & Bar, formerly known as La Petite Maison, says servers, cooks and other staff members will take on longer shifts on two days and have three days off per week at both of its branches in the United Arab Emirates.

A starter of salmon rolls with goat cheese and caviar that was part of a special festive business lunch menu in December at LPM Restaurant & Bar in Dubai. Photographer: Lisa Fleisher/Bloomberg

One of Dubai’s most popular power lunch spots is moving permanently to a four-day workweek.

The French restaurant is making the change in a bid to attract and retain the best employees in a notoriously high-pressure industry. “It was really necessary to act,” says Alexandra Audon, director of operations in the Middle East at LPM. “In an era when everyone is talking about a work-life balance, I can assure you that the hospitality industry was never known to tick the boxes.”

The move comes as a companies and governments around the world experiment with four-day workweeks, accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. Some studies of pilot programs last year concluded that the reduced or compressed hours were good for both businesses and employees. In the UK, 88% of companies that tried out the shortened week last year said the new schedule worked well.

In the ideal setup—the one championed by New Zealand-based 4 Day Week Global—employees would reduce their hours per week by a full workday but retain the same pay. At LPM, staff will work three fewer hours than before.

Other restaurants around the world have also started to experiment with their staff’s schedules. New York chef Dan Barber reimagined the schedule at Blue Hill at Stone Barns so that staff members spend two-thirds of their time doing their traditional restaurant jobs and a third working on research and development.