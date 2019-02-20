Dubai's ENOC partners with Indian Oil to expand abroad

ENOC is wholly owned by the government of Dubai, an emirate in the UAE.
United Arab Emirates' National Oil Company (ENOC) Group said on February 20 it had formed an alliance with state-run Indian Oil Company (IOC) as part of the Dubai-based firm's global expansion strategy.
The partnership will expand ENOC's "presence to over 180 ports in 28 countries to provide its customers with high-end marine lubricants and technical services," the company said in a statement.
