Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Karachi; passengers safe

A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at Karachi today due to a technical fault. All passengers onboard are reportedly safe.

According to news agency ANI, SpiceJet SG-11 flight started from Delhi and was enroute to Dubai. SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, a SpiceJet Spokesperson told ANI.

No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai.

According to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank; carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however the fuel quantity kept decreasing.

The aircraft was diverted to Karachi in coordination with the ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak was observed from the left main tank.