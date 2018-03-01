Dubai-based QSR Doner & Gyros to enter India, to open 200 outlets

Dubai-based quick service restaurant chain Doner & Gyros today announced its foray in the India market with plans to open about 200 stores in the country in the next 5-7 years.

The company, which will open its first store latest by August this year, has earmarked an investment of Rs 200 crore in India.

Doner & Gyros is currently present in 21 locations including London, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

"One store will cost somewhere around Rs 1.5 crore and we plan to open 150 to 200 stores in the next 5-7 years that makes it around Rs 200 crore," Doner & Gyros CEO Nabi Naseeb told PTI.

The QSR, which will compete with chains such as Domino’s Pizza, McDonald's and KFC, is betting big on its products inspired by the street food of Berlin and Chicago.

"Our products will be customised as per Indian market," Naseeb said adding that the company will take advantage to capitalise on products from Berlin and Chicago in Indian market.

The QSR has signed a contract with FranGlobal, the overseas arm of franchise solutions company Franchise India Holdings Ltd for expansion in India.