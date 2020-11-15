Dubai Aerospace Enterprise plans to expand portfolio to 450 jets in 2021: Report

The Middle-East's biggest plane-leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) is planning to expand its portfolio to 450 planes next year despite a fall in its profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we do our job correctly in 2021, 450 is the minimum fleet size that DAE is targeting," Bloomberg quoted Dubai Aerospace Enterprise CEO Firoz Tarapore as saying. Currently, the state-owned company owns 381 planes, while committed to adding 31 jets valued at $1.1 billion.

Tarapore also added that his firm's liquidity is "super strong", so it can fund the expansion. Earlier, the profit for nine months ended September 2020 depreciated by more than a third to $167.3 million in comparison to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Emirates said on November 12 that Dubai would help it through the coronavirus crisis after losses of $3.4 billion, which tipped the airline's holding company into its first half-year loss. Its Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said that the Dubai government would support the airline on its recovery path.

The Emirates saw revenue plunge 74 percent to $3.7 billion and made a loss of $3.8 billion. The last time Emirates airline reported a loss was for the financial year 1987-88