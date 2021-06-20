DTPA says many teething problems in new IT portal

Income Tax | (PC-Shutterstock)

The Direct Taxes Professionals Associations (DTPA) claimed that many tax professionals are facing numerous problems or teething issues in the revamped Income Tax portal which was launched recently.

The DTPA in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed about 40 problems in the new income tax portal for filing of returns. The DTPA has also urged the Finance Minister to extend by two months date for payment of tax under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme as also date for furnishing TDS/ TCS statements and for other compliance which are due by June 30 as offices are non-functional in most states due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DTPA Representation Committee chairman Narayan Jain said, "No option for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme (VSV) altogether despite the scheme is still on for payments, unable to file TDS /TCS statements, form 10A for making application for fresh registration of societies and trusts etc, under Sec 12AB and 80G not also available in this portal while its last date is June 30."