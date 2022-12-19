DTDC Express signs pact with Aramex India

Express logistics firm DTDC Express on Monday said it has signed a non-binding initial pact with UAE-based Aramex India to leverage synergies and enhance collaboration across multiple avenues.

The move aims at offering reliable and service responsive international solutions to India-based Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) customers, DTDC said in a statement.

"We believe that our vast network combined with our technological capabilities and the new collaboration with Aramex will facilitate the growing distribution and logistics requirements of India in the global economy," DTDC Express Chairman and Managing Director Subhasish Chakraborty said.

In addition to this, DTDC Express aims to cross-sell Aramex's flagship product through the company's network of around 14,000 customer access points across India, it added.