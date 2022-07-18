DSK Legal ropes in 63 lawyers from L&L Partners

DSK Legal has roped in Bobby Chandhoke and Sudhir Sharma together with 19 partners and their respective teams aggregating to 63 lawyers from L&L Partners in what may be the biggest people movement in corporate law for years.

"They bring a diverse range of experience, and are well recognised in their areas of practice including dispute resolution, competition and anti-trust, employment, international trade, corporate M&A, intellectual property, and fintech," DSK Legal said.

Chandhoke and Sharma are both well known lawyers particularly in the area of dispute resolution, it added.

Other partners who have joined are Abdullah Hussain, Akhil Anand, Altaf Fathima, Anant Garg, Ashish Chandra, Deepali Chandhoke, Durga Bose Gandham, Kanika Chaudhary Nayar, Kunal Mehra, and Mohit Bakshi.

Other partners include Pradyuman Dubey, Prashant Mishra, Prashant Pakhiddey, Saleem Hasan Ansari, Saurabh Tiwari, Shiv Sapra, Subhash Bhutoria, Suyash Srivastava, and Tarun Dua.

DSK Legal also announced the opening of its Hyderabad office, with two partners Altaf Fathima and Durga Bose Gandham.

DSK Legal has now grown to over 250 lawyers, with 63 partners (including associate partners).

The firm has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Its practice areas include litigation and arbitration; and laws relating to corporate commercial/M&A/private equity; real estate; restructuring and insolvency; banking and finance; infrastructure, energy and projects; media and entertainment; capital markets; regulatory; criminal and white collar crime; competition and anti-trust; international trade; employment; POSH, intellectual property; technology, including fintech and edtech; and art.