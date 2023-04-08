 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

A 30-year old passenger from Kanpur who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on April 8.

The accused, Pratheek, son of Rajesh Kumar, from MIG-6, from Patrakarpuram in Kanpur was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on April 7. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer told PTI.

"The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit," a police officer said.

The case was registered on a complaint by a crew member Tejaswi Shah under section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.