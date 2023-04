Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

A 30-year old passenger from Kanpur who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on April 8.

The accused, Pratheek, son of Rajesh Kumar, from MIG-6, from Patrakarpuram in Kanpur was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on April 7. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer told PTI.

"The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit," a police officer said.

The case was registered on a complaint by a crew member Tejaswi Shah under section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

Indigo Airlines too said in a statement that a passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. "On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," Indigo said.

PTI